A free DAW, tons of Ableton Live Device, music apps and instrument and effect plug-ins.
Through January 30, 2017, the Creative Bundle will be at the Introductory Price of $49
New Product Deals and New Additions and Improvements to Play 5
Both the Original Replicator and Replicator Module Feature 100% Analog Echoes and Signal Path
How to use Unfiltered Audio's Fault plug-in to add a sizzling, virtual bottom mic
The Vital Ingredient for Killer Hand Synchronization
Watch Lemmy and Hawkwind Perform "Silver Machine" in 1972
The Key to Understanding the Minor Pentatonic Scale
Bryan Beller Has Bass Collection Stolen While on Tour, Needs Help to Recover Items
Epifani Amps Introduces New Products for NAMM 2017
Morley Releases the Cliff Burton Tribute Power Fuzz Wah
The GRM Tools Creative Bundle is Available
EastWest Announces Play 5.0.1
T-Rex Introduces Replicator Module | Eurorack Analog Tape Echo Module
Steve Vai and Steuart Smith Perform “Hotel California” as Eagles Look On
Epiphone Introduces Brendon Small Snow Falcon Outfit Flying V
Watch George Michael and Queen Perform “Somebody to Love”
Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Leaves Band
Halestorm Premiere Cover of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself For Loving You"
Photos: Black Carpet at the 2016 Epiphone Revolver Music Awards
Exactly What's Going On in "And Your Bird Can Sing"?
Five Simple Minor Pentatonic Hacks That Open Up the Fretboard
Five Hacks to Help You Sound Faster on Guitar
Copyright ©2017 by NewBay Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 28 East 28th Street, 12th floor, New York, NY 10016 T (212) 378-0400 F (212) 378-0470