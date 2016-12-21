New Flagship Range of Nearfield, Midfield and Main Studio Monitors for Audio Recording and Production Professionals
Ethno World 6 Consists of Ethno World 6 Instruments and Ethno World 6 Voices
The Impression Series will make a Public Debut at The NAMM Show in Anaheim
Three new Limited Edition Models for NAMM ’17
Watch Steve Vai and Nuno Bettencourt Play "Yankee Rose" and "Voodoo Child" at a Bowling Alley
Watch One Man Perform Rush’s ”Tom Sawyer” on Guitar, Drums and Vocals at Same Time
Orianthi Premieres New Song, "Transmogrify"
J Ferro Basses Introduces the Arcadia to their Line of Basses
Def Leppard Announces North American Tour with Poison and Tesla
Journey Instruments Expands Line of Collapsible Carbon Fiber Acoustic Travel Bass Guitars
ADAM Audio Introduces the S Series Range of Studio Monitors
GIK Acoustics Makes Impact with New Impression Series
Best Service Presents Etnno World 6 by Marcel Barsotti
Titanium Timepieces Make Every Time the Light Time
Ibanez Introduces Retro Fuzz Pedal as a Mini
Shochu makes a splash in its Japanese homeland and abroad
ICYMI: Metallica to Perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Behemoth Frontman Nergal Premieres First Single From New Gothic Folk Project, "My Church is Black"
Viral Video Of The Day: Teen Drummer Performs Meshuggah's "Clockworks" on Drums
Four Ways to Practice Drop 2 Chords Through the Cycle of 4ths
Using Out-of-the-Box Scale Fingerings to Master the Fretboard
Shaping Up: Dominant Double Stops for Guitar
Copyright ©2017 by NewBay Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 28 East 28th Street, 12th floor, New York, NY 10016 T (212) 378-0400 F (212) 378-0470