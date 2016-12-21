Pubs
Gear

Top Music Gear Picks from Day 2 of the 2017 NAMM Show

Gear

Top Music Gear Picks from Day 1 the 2017 NAMM Show

How To

HOW TO: Master Class: Xfer Serum

Misc

The 2017 Editors’ Choice Awards

Gear

Search Gear
 
Gear
Top Music Gear Picks from Day 2 of the 2017 NAMM Show

Affordable analog synthesis, integrated hardware/software mixing and recording solutions and advanced monitoring products made our day at NA...

Gear
Sennheiser Launches New Frequency Variants for Evolution Wireless 300 and 500 Series Microphone Systems

New Models have been Designed to Anticipate Forthcoming Changes in Spectrum Allocation in the USA and Canada

Gear
Focusrite Red 8Pre Interface Is Available Now

Focusrite's 'Best Interface yet' Gains Eight mic pres, Additional I/O

Gear
ROLI Launches Versatile Dashboard Application to Extend Power of BLOCKS

Experience BLOCKS and BLOCKS Dashboard at NAMM

More Gear »


Artists

How To

Just getting started? Revisiting the fundamentals? We've collected the lessons and content you need to brush up on the basics.
Electronic Musician Magazine 101 Home
LIVE WIRE EMUSICIAN INDUSTRY NEWS
Sennheiser hosts AMBEO Music Blueprints open house and AES workshop at its SoHo Pop-Up Store
NAMM News from TransAudio Group: The Recording Studio Equipment Experts
Jam Industries Appoints Industry Veteran Jim Mack to Ashly Audio CEO
WSDG PARTNER DIRK NOY TO PRESENT MASTER CLASS AT INT’L INFOCOMM 2017
Barefoot Sound Introduces Footprint01 Speaker at Winter NAMM
New BAE Audio Offshoot UK Sound is In Bloom for NAMM 2017

EM Community

Instagram

@ElectronicMusicianmag

Latest from Twitter

Facebook Activity

Reader Poll

Are you a gear DIY-er?



See results without voting »