Our final round-up of top picks includes an Ableton Live controller, a killer new drum module, Genelec monitors and several audio interfaces...
The New Range of TASCAM Professional Rackmount Product Expected to Ship in the Coming Months
Control the Tone and Gain of Instruments, Microphones and Preamps with Variable Impedance, Variable High-pass Filter and 3-stage Gain Switch
Pro Audio Innovator Debuts Exciting New Products And Initiatives
Use advanced monitoring and metering for ultra-precise de-essing
Learn Strategic String Crossing for Killer Guitar Picking Runs
Gretsch Expands Roots Collection with New Acoustic Guitars
Watch Paul Reed Smith Tell Guitar-Player Jokes
Michael Visceglia Performs a Night of Jazz Fusion with Middle of Somewhere
Thundercat Announces Third Studio Album 'Drunk'
Bunny Brunel Announces New Album 'Bass Ball' With Guests Stanley Clarke, Victor Wooten, Billy Sheehan, Steve Bailey, and More
NAMM 2017 Wrap-Up: Top Keyboard Gear Picks
NAMM 2017 Highlights From Tracktion Corp
Top Keyboard Gear Picks for NAMM 2017, Day 2
Gretsch Announces Custom Shop Malcolm Young “Salute” Jet
Jeff Beck, Duane Eddy and Gretsch Supply Vintage Voltage at NAMM Show
Chris Cornell Performs “One” with U2’s Music and Metallica’s Lyrics
Anthrax Partnered Up with New Yorkâ€™s Butternuts Beer & Ale Brewery For Signature Beer, 'Wardance'
The Northern Premiere New Album, 'Solstice'
Eyehategod Singer Mike IX Williams to Perform with Band at Berserker Fest in April
â€˜Abandon All Hopeâ€™: Gretchen Menn Talks 'Inferno'-Inspired New Album, Zepparella and Gear
NAMM 2017: Gretsch Announces New Electromatic Center Block Model
NAMM 2017: Gretsch Expands Roots Collection with New Acoustic Guitars
