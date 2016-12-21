Affordable analog synthesis, integrated hardware/software mixing and recording solutions and advanced monitoring products made our day at NA...
New Models have been Designed to Anticipate Forthcoming Changes in Spectrum Allocation in the USA and Canada
Focusrite's 'Best Interface yet' Gains Eight mic pres, Additional I/O
Experience BLOCKS and BLOCKS Dashboard at NAMM
Use advanced monitoring and metering for ultra-precise de-essing
EVH Announces New EVH Striped Series 5150 Guitar Based on the Original, and More
NAMM 2017: Gretsch Announces Custom Shop Malcolm Young "Salute" Jet
Four Ways to Visualize the Fretboard
Cloud Microphones Releases The Cloudlifter Zi Vari-Z Instrument DI
Watch Metallica Perform “One” with Lang Lang Live in Beijing
Ashdown Releases Funk Face – Stuart Zender Signature Twin Dynamic Filter Pedal
Top Keyboard Gear Picks for NAMM 2017, Day 2
Sennheiser Launches New Frequency Variants for Evolution Wireless 300 and 500 Series Microphone Systems
Focusrite Red 8Pre Interface Is Available Now
Ibanez Celebrates the JEM with 30th Anniversary Model
Watch Nita Straussâ€™ Shred in New Video for â€œPandemoniumâ€
Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 10 Greatest Guitar Moments
Hellyeah Premiere New Music Video, "Love Falls"
Thy Art Is Murder Announce the Return of Vocalist C.J. McMahon, Premiere New Single, "No Absolution"
Falling In Reverse Premiere New Song, "Loser," Announce New Album Details
NAMM 2017: Jackson Guitars Releases New Dinky Models
NAMM 2017: Taylor Guitars Unveils Academy Series and 800 Deluxe Series
NAMM 2017: EVH Announces New EVH Striped Series 5150 Guitar Based on the Original
Copyright ©2017 by NewBay Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 28 East 28th Street, 12th floor, New York, NY 10016 T (212) 378-0400 F (212) 378-0470