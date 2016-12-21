Latest Addition to the Orion Family of Interfaces Features 64 Channels of Audio via HDX and USB3
Two new Collections of Samples, Presets and MIDI's
Electronic Duo Infected Mushroom and Polyverse Present Manipulator (Beta) Plug-in
Created in Close Collaboration with Vietnam-based Blue Mangoo
GoGo Tuners Releases Limited Edition Horizon Pedal Tuner
PRS Unveils the S2 Vela Satin
Tony Iommi Gets an All Clear After New Health Scare
Will Lee Anchors the Return of Paul Shafer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band
Warwick Bass Camp 2016 Video Interview with Scott Reeder
Fodera Releases The Monarch P-Classic and Emperor J-Classic Basses
Embertone Announces Availability of Sensual Saxophone
PG Music Releases Band-in-a-Box 2017 for Windows
ROLI Launches Soundpacks from Steve Aoki, RZA of Wu-Tang Clan, and more at CES
Thereâ€™s More to Scotch than Single Malt
Jimi Hendrix’s Toggle-Switch Breakthrough
These Are 10 of the Worldâ€™s Wealthiest Guitarists
Performers at RMAs
Rob Scallon Premieres Theremin Metal Song, Uses First Electronic Instrument Invented
Sixlight Premiere New Song and Music Video, "Sick Again"
Watch Three Beatles Jam at George Harrison's House in 1994
A Look at Some of the Guitar Fails That Bind Us All
Fender Announces American Professional Series Guitars and Basses
Copyright ©2017 by NewBay Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 28 East 28th Street, 12th floor, New York, NY 10016 T (212) 378-0400 F (212) 378-0470